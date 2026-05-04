RFP – aggregate crushing services for Ravalli Co.

Request for Proposals Aggregate Crushing Services



The Ravalli County Board of Commissioners is soliciting Request for Proposals for aggregate crushing services for various sites in Ravalli County.

Proposals will be received by the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second Floor) Hamilton, MT 59840 until Friday at 4:00 p.m., May 15, 2026. Proposals will then be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners at 11:00 a.m. on May 18, 2026 in the Commissioners Conference Room (Third Floor) at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT.

For a copy of the Full Request for Proposal and Specifications for the construction seal, contact the Ravalli County Road & Bridge Department at 244 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton, MT during regular business hours or by calling 406-363-2733.

For questions concerning the Request for Proposal process, contact Chris Taggart at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500.

Chris Taggart,

Administrative Assistant

Ravalli County Commissioners Office