Response to firefighter article

by Toni Daguerre, Hamilton

After reading the recent article regarding the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department, I felt compelled to offer a perspective that may resonate with many in our community.

Any claim of unfair treatment deserves to be taken seriously and reviewed through the proper channels. That part is not in question. What is harder to reconcile is the broader context; specifically, the very public way this situation has unfolded on social media. Naming and criticizing individual firefighters in a public forum has been divisive and, at times, felt less like advocacy and more like escalation.

It’s difficult to square the idea of seeking reform while simultaneously fueling public conflict. One tends to cancel out the other.

I support the notion that organizations should evolve and improve where needed. I also support the members of our local fire department, who serve this community with consistency, professionalism, and very little fanfare.

The article frames this situation primarily as a matter of reform, yet it also references the possibility of a settlement. That detail matters. Reform improves systems; settlements resolve disputes. They are not always the same goal, no matter how they’re presented.

Our community deserves conversations that are balanced, measured, and grounded in respect—for everyone involved. If meaningful change is the objective, it should be pursued in a way that brings people to the table, not drives them further apart.

Because in a small town, reputations are built slowly; and undone much faster.