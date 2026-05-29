Response to Big Corral Park halt

by Jeffrey John, Hamilton

The gymnasium idea does not pass the smell test. It appears to me that this is an at-tempt for a hostile takeover of the public park that is intended for public use. The people do not need or want an athletic complex in what should be and has been an open land, unde-veloped park for family activities and outdoor commerce. This is a public park and it should stay that way, without industrial monetary influence. We are here to save a 25+ years of undeveloped park, not destroy it, period.