RCEDA – public hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ravalli County Economic Development Authority (RCEDA) will hold a public hearing May 20, 2026 beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the RCEDA Conference Room, 274 Old Corvallis Road, Hamilton, MT. The RCEDA Board of Commissioners will consider adopting a resolution authorizing participation in the Board of Investments of the State of Montana short Term Investment Pool (STIP) and authorizing the execution and delivery of documents related thereto. At this time public comment will be taken and considered. All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Written comments on establishing the Resolution may be submitted to Julie Foster, RCEDA Executive Director, 274 Old Corvallis Road, Suite A, Hamilton, MT 59840 or julie@rceda.org. For further information, call the RCEDA at 406-375-9416.