Ravalli Co. Commissioners RFP – Pavement markings

Request for Proposals – Pavement Markings

The Ravalli County Board of Commissioners is soliciting Request for Proposals for pavement markings to be conducted throughout various County roads in Ravalli County. Proposals will be received by the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second Floor) Hamilton, MT. 59840 until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Proposals will then be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 in the Commissioners Conference Room (Third Floor) at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT.

For a copy of the Full Request for Proposal and Specifications for the pavement markings, contact the Ravalli County Road & Bridge Department at 244 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton, MT during regular business hours or by calling 406-363-2733. For questions concerning the Request for Proposal process, contact Chris Taggart at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500.

Chris Taggart

Administrative Assistant

Ravalli County Commissioners Office