Ravalli Co. Commissioners RFB – trailside spraying, Selway River

Request for Bids (RFB)

Selway River: Rush Skeletonweed and Trailside Spraying Bitterroot National Forest, Selway River

The Ravalli County Board of Commissioners are soliciting Request for Bids for work to be performed which consists of applying foliar herbicides to rush skeletonweed in accordance with label specifications and as directed by the Ravalli County Weed District Coordinator. Herbicides and additives needed for this project will be provided by the contractor. Chemicals needed for this project include: Milestone, Escort and a surfactant. Equipment required shall include: Backpack(s), GPS/Smart Phone, Camera, Boat/Raft/Jet Boat, Livestock/mounted sprayers.

Proposals must be submitted to the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second Floor) Hamilton, MT, 59840 no later than 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2026. Proposals will then be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners at 10:00 AM. on Monday, June 01, 2026 in the Commissioners Conference Room (Third Floor) at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT, with possible award of bid to immediately follow.

For a copy of the full Request for Bid, contact the Ravalli County Weed Department at 121 South Tudor Street, Victor, MT during regular business hours or by calling 406-777-5842.

For questions concerning the Request for Bid process, contact Chris Taggart at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500.

Chris Taggart

Administrative Assistant

Ravalli County Commissioners Office