by Lois Klement, Corvallis

I have recently learned a new term. Purity Test.

A political “purity test” is a strict ideological standard used by political groups to determine if a candidate aligns perfectly with the group’s core values. These “core values” seem to be determined by the far right of the Republican Party and the far left of the Democratic Party. The candidate is asked to sign an oath to support his party. So when things actually happen in the real world, never the twain shall meet.

David Bedey has refused to take the Republican Party Oath (Purity Test). He wants to use common sense with each decision. Because of this, the mailer I got this week -from his own party- portrays him as the most vile and corrupt person around. What thanks for such a knowledgeable and willing to serve person! !