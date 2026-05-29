Promoting Wayne Rusk’s candidacy

by Rick Graetz, Missoula

Citizens of Montana’s Hamilton area in the Bitterroot valley have a chance this June to keep authentic conservative Republican representation in the Montana House of Representatives by electing Wayne Rusk to the open seat for House District 86, the Hamilton area.

He is running to keep the tradition going. The Republican Party of Montana has been changing, and true conservatives like Wayne are facing primary challenges from dark money coming from beyond Montana, hoping to elect people who will answer only to party bosses rather than the electorate.

Overall, the party elders have been espousing radical ideology that runs counter to finding common ground. Common ground, though, is the only way to get anything done!

Wayne Rusk has found that common ground in the past. His position is to serve in the next session in Helena and to continue promoting that way of doing government busi-ness, keeping in mind the values of the people who send him there.

Simply put, he believes in putting principles above partisanship and putting the people first. This is the only way there will be opportunities to preserve, protect, and defend the life and liberty we cherish.

And as public lands and access are important issues Montanans consider their birthright, Rusk will continue to be a leader in developing policies that assure his constituents that public lands will remain in public hands and that the right to access them will be preserved.

The suggestion, then, is to select Wayne Rusk as your next Montana legislative representative for House District 86.