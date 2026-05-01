Pay it forward: investing in Stevensville’s future

by Jon Konen, Superintendent, Stevensville

Strong schools are built on a simple, timeless culture: putting students first. When we surround our children with support at home and excellence at school, we graduate citizens ready to lead. My mother, a 30-year veteran teacher, taught me to “pay it forward.” She always voted to support her local schools because she knew that someone else had already paid for her own education years prior.

That “pay it forward” mentality is on my mind today as ballots reach your mailboxes. I am writing to ask for your partnership in reinvesting in the Stevensville School District through our upcoming Technology Levy.

Beyond the Screen: Supporting the Essentials

I’ve heard from many of you regarding “screen time,” and I want to be clear: Direct, face-to-face instruction remains the primary way we teach in Stevensville. Laptops and Chromebooks are tools, but they represent only 25% of this budget. When you vote for this levy, you aren’t just buying devices—you are maintaining the invisible “nervous system” of our schools. This levy funds:

● Safety & Security: Keeping our campus secure and our communication lines open.

● Infrastructure: Powering our heating systems, transportation platforms, and business operations.

● Modern Tools: Ensuring our curriculum and assessments prepare students for a workforce where nearly every job now requires technical literacy.

The Tax Impact: A Responsible Transition

We are asking the community to replace the current levy, which sunsets this June, with a new 10-year commitment. We have timed this request carefully.

In Fall 2026, the middle school bond will drop off the tax rolls. Because of this, we can make a significant investment in our future with only a minimal impact on your wallet. For a home valued at $300,000, the total increase is less than $3.00 per month.

Estimated Annual Impact (Additional to the 2016 perpetual levy):

Home Value | Elementary District | High School District | Total Monthly Impact

$100,000 | $5.83/Year | $4.37/Year | $0.85/Month

$300,000 | $17.49/Year | 13.11/Year | $2.55/Month

$600,000 | $40.19/Year | $30.14/Year | $5.86/Month

Our Promise to You

We understand that every dollar matters. As your Superintendent, I take the responsibility of stewarding your taxpayer resources with the utmost transparency. This levy is about stability. It allows us to plan responsibly for the next decade, preventing disruptive cuts that would directly impact our classrooms and our children’s safety.

By voting, you ensure we “Pay it Forward” for the next generation, providing them the level of service and security they deserve.

Your voice matters. Your vote matters. If you have any questions or would like to discuss this further, please call, email me at konenj@stevensville.k12.mt.us, or stop by the office. My door is always open.