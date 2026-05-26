Patrick James Gustav Mace ‘PAT’ 

February 10, 1954 – May 7, 2026

Patrick James Gustav Mace, known affectionately to all as “PAT,” passed away on May 6, 2026. Born on February 10, 1954, in Missoula, Montana, Pat was a longtime resident of Darby, Montana, where he built a beautiful life centered around hard work, family, and the great outdoors.

Pat was a deeply dedicated and hardworking man who spent over 40 years of his life as a skilled cement mason. Upon retiring at the age of 60, he happily traded the job site for the simple, peaceful pleasures of Montana life. An avid outdoorsman with a lifelong passion for hunting and fishing, his absolute favorite place besides home was “up the Creek.” In his retirement, he found endless joy screening for sapphires, meticulously working in his yard, and immersing himself in a good mystery series or audiobook while camping. He was famous for the characteristic message left on his voicemail: “Sorry I can’t make it to the phone. I’m either taking a nap or up the creek!”

More than anything, Pat was the heart and glue of his family. He was the reason so many gathered and stayed connected, and his warmth, humor, and steady presence will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Pat’s legacy of love for the mountains and his fierce devotion to his family will live on forever in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

Pat was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Natalie (1979–1996).

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet “Gigi”; his daughters, Danae and Wendy; and his son, Kirk. He is also survived by his four brothers, Steve, Mike, Mark, and “otha brotha” Steve. Pat’s legacy continues through his grandchildren, Riley, Declan, and Laycee; his great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Shelby, and Trisha; and his great-great-grandchild, Kingston.