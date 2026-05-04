Notice to creditors – Gilstad

John D. Greef

attorney at law

P.O. Box 1926

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 360-8117

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: Clifford Merrill Gilstad, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-2026-0000031

Department No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brandy Wagner and Roxanne Wagner have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Brandy Wagner and Roxanne Wagner, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, in c/o John D. Greef, P.O. Box 1926, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 29th day of April, 2026.

/s/John D. Greef

John D. Greef, Attorney for Personal Representative