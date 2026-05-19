Stevensville – Michael Patrick Rees, an iconic figure in western Montana, left the earth on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at the age of 76, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, a battle that in a way led to terminal medical complications. The last song he ever heard, fittingly, was “I’ll Fly Away”, by Allison Krause. Many people were with him during the last week of his illness, especially his wife Gretchen, but stubbornly he waited until he was alone to call it a day. Michael was someone with incredible talent and creativity, and deeply flawed. We loved him for all of that.

Like so many of us, Michael and Gretchen’s relationship had a lot of ups and downs, but Gretchen stood by him until the end, helping him fight the daily struggles of advancing Alzheimer’s. We should all be so lucky to have such a steadfast partner.

If you ever saw a hot air balloon floating in the sky over Western Montana, you’ve probably seen Michael. Owner of Mountain Butterfly Hot Air Balloon Company, he flew circles around other pilots for 40 years. His first Mountain Butterfly was a Piccard envelope with a twin burner slightly more powerful than a cigarette lighter. When that envelope aged out, he briefly flew a Cameron Balloon, Bad Gravity. Michael went on to fly balloons for many different companies in Napa and the Teton’s, before establishing his own ride business with large balloons here in western Montana. His last balloon was also another Mountain Butterfly, manufactured by Cameron Balloons. Michael specialized in epic flights such as mountain crossings, flying of the top of Lolo peak and flying from St Ignatius over the wall of the Missions.

Michael was a true Renaissance man being highly proficient at anything that piqued his interest. He was an incredible accomplished master woodworker specializing in Japanese joinery with no project too small, too large, or too complicated. His work ranged from desktop items to timber framed houses. He taught at the Primrose School of Woodworking in Missoula and left his artistry throughout Missoula, the Bitterroot Valley and Napa, California.

Michael had a deeply troubled childhood that shaped the rest of his life in many ways. He was born in Harrington, Illinois and raised by his paternal grandmother in Harvey, Illinois. At age 8 he was sent to Glenwood School for Boys, a residential military school, the oldest boys’ school in the country and founded by Abraham Lincoln’s son. At Glenwood Michael learned woodworking, made lifelong friends and broke all the rules. Paul Sanchuck, one of his instructors, supported Michael’s interest in art, giving him his first set of oil paints.

After graduating Michael joined the Navy where he worked in electronics and nuclear propulsion submarines. After leaving the Navy, in a very Michael-like fashion, he bounced around welding for Ingersoll Rand, journeyman machinist for National Cash Register, microwave communications team leader for Andrew Corporation, quality control and final inspection for Cameron Balloons and manager for Virgin Lightships with Richard Branson.

Michael was always creating. When he wasn’t designing furniture or timber frame houses, he was drawing or painting or photographing everything. His photograph of the “Scarecrow in the Storm” and his drawing “To be Forgiven” (better known as “the Root”) has to be seen to be believed. He had so many interests it was hard for him to do all he dreamed of.

Alzheimer’s took almost everything from Michael: flying, woodworking, drawing, reading, driving. Until he lapsed into a coma, he kept his sense of humor and stubbornness. Those were forge welded to his core, and nothing could take them.

Although he was talented in so many mediums, he probably will be remembered best for being the pilot of Mountain Butterfly. At the end of each flight, he would recite the Balloonists Prayer.

May the winds welcome you with softness,

May the sun bless you with its warmth,

May you fly so high and well that God will join you in laughter

And set you down, gently, in the loving arms of Mother Earth

Michael is survived by his wife of 33 years Gretchen Spiess, his childhood friends from Glenwood, Kurt Carlson, Richie Rothop and Rich Hanze, woodworking protege David Coffin and his adopted family Jim Taylor, Barb Morrison, Will Taylor and his God son, Matthew Taylor.

So, when you go outside, look up, notice the clouds and the way they move across the sky. If you look close, you just may see, peeking through the clouds, a hot air balloon, floating its way toward heaven.

As was said of Hamlet, we can say of Michael, “He was a man, take him for all in all, I shall not look upon his like again.”

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held on September 5th at 3637 Highway 93 Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.