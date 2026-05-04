Victor – Michael Dale McLeod “BIG Mike”, born February 16, 1953, in Wichita, KS, passed away peacefully at his home in Victor, MT, on March 27, 2026. He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, great-uncle, and grandfather. A U.S. military veteran who served in Germany, Mike lived a long, full life filled with travel, memories, and love. He possessed a laugh that could fill a room. He was loved by many.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Virginia Smith; father, Edward Ollis McLeod; brother, William McLeod; wife, Ruth Cunningham; sisters-in-law, Myretta McLeod and Karen McLeod; and brother-in-law, Robert D. Cox.

He is survived by his brothers, Edward McLeod of Reno, NV, Clifford McLeod of Wichita, KS, and David McLeod of Victor, MT; sister, Virginia Cox of Ashland, KY; children, James McLeod and Micheal (Gwyn) McLeod of Victor, MT; his granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

A burial service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2026 at 10:30 AM at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula, followed by a gathering at Paradise Falls. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.