Kim Dailey: big claims, basic misstep

by Helen Sabin, Corvallis

Kim Dailey, currently running for House District 85, was recently asked a simple question: What would you cut first to reduce government spending?

Her answer? Military pay! “They get too much money,” she told us.

Her reasoning? “My husband was a Major… we had plenty of money.” But moments later, she added “they had to live within a budget.”

In Dailey’s world, having “plenty of money” and “carefully budgeting” are apparently the same thing. But anyone who has lived on a fixed income, military or civilian, knows better.

But here’s the bigger issue: state legislators don’t control military pay. That’s set at the federal level. So, the very first “cut” she proposes isn’t just questionable, it’s not even part of the job she’s seeking. And the confusion doesn’t stop there.

Dailey also complained about property taxes, claiming she wasn’t getting the same break as homeowners, even though she owns five houses – long-term rental properties.

But…Montana law already gives long-term rentals the same lower-tax structure as primary residences. Short-term, income-style rentals are taxed at higher rates, while long-term rentals like hers are included in the break.

In other words, the system already benefits from the kind of properties she owns.

If she’s not seeing that benefit, it raises a fair question: Did she read the law? Did she apply for the classification? Or is this simply a misunderstanding of how the system works?

So, what do we know about Dailey?

She made a proposal to cut something she has no authority over…

She has a misunderstanding of basic state vs. federal responsibilities…

She made a tax complaint that doesn’t match how the law works!

Elections are about who understands the job, the numbers, and the real-world impact of both. For legislators, when it comes to budgets, taxes, and the people affected by them, understanding the basics is essential. Dailey doesn’t get it.

Voters in HD85 deserve someone grounded in reality, who does because this job is about getting it right – the first time.

Please vote for a competent woman, Michele Binkley, to be our next senator and watch her work her magic for us!

Sit back, relax and pat yourselves on the back – we elected a great candidate to be our next representative for HD 85 – Michele Binkley! Like the song, Michele is our belle!!