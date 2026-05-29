Just a note (part 1)

by William (Bill) Campbell, Conner

I’m writing this with the feeling I have experienced a death in the family.

At this time, the threat to the United States is at a level never before allowed to develop.

While some ask How, it is more appropriate to ask Why Not?

Why Not, make your move when each of the political parties is in active pursuit of self destruction?

Why Not, make your move when effective government is at a standstill?

Why Not, make your move when Congress is incapable of exercising any allegiance to their oaths?

Why Not, make your move when Con-gress is more adept at “kicking the can down the road” than making intellectually focused decisions?

Why Not, make your move when the confu-sion reigns, for example, in the Auto-PenEvent? An obvious maneuver by unnamed person or persons to short circuit the justice system. The probability that they will face ex-posure, prosecution and sentencing is at a level so low it is immeasurable. The extent of the state of the government is clearly shown. One failure follows another as sure as sunrise. The extent that integrity is absent is a statement, a forecast for coming attractions.

Politicians stand before cameras, their favored location, and advise the public of the extent and successes of their investigations. When was the last time the subject of one of those extended, horribly pricey investigations (offering little more than job security for the investigators) resulted in even an attempt to prosecute, much less actually suffer prosecution, conviction, and sentencing APPOPRIATE FOR THE VIOLATION OF THE LAW, now there’s another subject altogether. Our recently replaced, senile individual, who obliged his controllers with absolute control, violated so many laws that no one can make a list. No Prosecution.

Anthony Fauci killed more people than Hitler. Exonerated by Auto-pen. Made millions by his misrepresentations but escaped responsibility.