Importance of wilderness for youth

by Ian Harris, SBFC Missoula

According to various studies, young people are experiencing increasingly elevated rates of anxiety, depression, loneliness, low self-esteem, short attention spans, low levels of empathy, and obesity, and much of the blame comes from experiencing life through a screen. But we don’t need to read scientific journals to know this is true – we see it anecdotally every day in our children and in ourselves. We cannot eliminate technology from our lives, but as we watch digital relationships replace in-person interactions, and virtual entertainment replace outdoor play, we see and feel the effects that our evolving world has upon our brains. This also affects the way we interact with each other and the physical world. Now more than ever, we need to reinvest in our youth the values that will lead to a healthier population and a more sustainable environment. Our future depends on it.

Wilderness affords the increasingly rare opportunity to disengage from digital life. It is a break from the artificial world. For the sake of our mental health, we must occasionally surrender our shortening attention spans away from our screens, and escape the constant stimulation of nagging social media notifications, buzzing news updates, and accumulating texts and emails. Wilderness offers different sources of stimulation, ones more tangible and authentic: streams cascading over rocks, rustling grasses, and melodic birdsong. Wilderness forces us to slow down and stop multitasking; to take a breath, engage in something difficult, learn, explore, grow, work, laugh, and have unmediated, analog fun; to forget about busy schedules and to-do lists. In wilderness, all we need is the task at present – getting over that hill, filtering water, setting up a tent, building a campfire. And sometimes, we need no task at all.

Wilderness is unique in that it is exceptionally capable of providing spaces and opportunities for growth. There are no quick satisfactions in wilderness. The best campsites and the most breathtaking vistas often require hiking long distances over rugged terrain. Through burning blisters, groaning muscles, pesky mosquitos, and soaking rain, we learn humility, fortitude, and resilience. Through long periods in remote settings we learn confidence. After a week of roughing it without running water, WiFi, or a comfortable bed, we learn to appreciate the modern conveniences we take for granted. Carrying everything we need to survive on our backs teaches independence and self-reliance. Engaging in wilderness stewardship opportunities, such as helping maintain backcountry trails, teaches us even more. The lessons learned from hiking and pulling a crosscut saw through a tangle of downed snags and heavy brush are innumerable: problem solving, teamwork, resourcefulness, critical thinking, patience, the value of hard work, and pride in our public lands. Experiencing all of this with complete strangers requires us to step out of our comfort zones. Wilderness empowers, builds character, and forges the leaders of tomorrow.

Unfortunately, the wilderness is taken for granted. The majority of young people have not ventured into wilderness, nor do they know what it is. Exploring the backcountry safely and responsibly requires a foundational set of skills, gear, and local knowledge. This can be daunting and expensive for young adventurers and future public land stewards. But the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation’s (SBFC) Youth Wilderness Program provides these resources, and connects teens to their backyard wilderness areas. A youth wilderness expedition is often a kid’s first, and perhaps most powerful, backcountry experience, one that may lead them on a pathway to becoming an SBFC Wilderness & Trails Intern, volunteer, or professional public lands steward. SBFC, and other similar groups, provide the stepping stones for a lifetime of discovery, and a commitment to stewardship.