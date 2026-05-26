Florence softball wins Western B/C Divisionals

Photo courtesy of Adam Tranmer.

by Scott Sacry

The Florence girls softball team won three straight games to win the 2026 Western B/C Divisional Tournament in Anaconda on Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23.

Florence defeated Thompson Falls 11-0 in their opening game on Friday. Then on Saturday morning they defeated Troy 10-0 in the semifinal game. Finally, they defeated Three Forks 8-6 in the championship game on Saturday afternoon to claim the divisional title.

The Florence girls are the Western Division’s #1 seed at the Class B/C State Softball Tournament, which takes place at Stewart Park in Billings from Thursday, May 28, through Saturday, May 30. Florence plays Glasgow, the #4 seed out of the East, in their first game on Thursday, May 28, at 2 p.m.

Divisionals recap

Championship game: Florence 8, Three Forks 6

Florence defeated Three Forks 8-6 in the divisional championship game on Saturday, May 23. Florence was in unfamiliar territory heading into the top of the fifth inning as they trailed Three Forks 1-5. Florence quickly loaded the bases and walked in a run, then Dempcy Kirby doubled to score two runs. Jemma Bouma, Maggie Schneiter, and Morghan Adams all had hits that scored a run. When the dust settled at the end of the inning, Florence led 8-5. Florence held off a Three Forks comeback in the sixth and seventh innings and got the 8-6 victory.

For Florence, Kirby went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Elizabeth Camp went 1 for 1, scored a run, and had an RBI; and Schneiter went 1 for 3, scored a run, and had an RBI.

Photo courtesy of Adam Tranmer.

Semifinal game: Florence 10, Troy 0

Florence defeated Troy 10-0 in the semifinal game on Saturday morning. The win was fueled in part by a strong fourth inning where Florence scored six runs.

Florence pitcher Jaden Fisher was masterful on the mound, striking out six batters and allowing only two hits in the complete game shutout.

At the plate for Florence, Taylor Pyette went 3 for 4, scored two runs, and had two RBIs. Lacie Larson went 2 for 4, scored two runs, and had three RBIs; Elizabeth Camp went 2 for 4 with two RBIs; and Hayley Arlington went 2 for 3.

First round game: Florence 11, Thompson Falls 0

Florence defeated Thompson Falls 11-0 in their opening round game on Friday, May 22. Florence pitcher Jaden Fisher got the complete game win, striking out eight batters and allowing only three hits.

At the plate for Florence, Fisher went 2 for 4, hit a home run, scored two runs, and had two RBIs. Dempcy Kirby went 2 for 4 with three RBIs; Morghan Adams went 2 for 4 and scored a run; and Taylor Pyette went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.