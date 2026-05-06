Florence, Darby golf at Tobacco Valley Invite

The golf teams from Florence and Darby traveled north last week for the 2026 Tobacco Valley Invitational in Eureka. They played at Indian Springs on Tuesday, April 28, and then at the Wilderness Club on Wednesday, April 29.

Florence: The Florence girls team continued their strong play and won the tournament. Individually for Florence, Kipley Solari, the defending state champion, took 1st (81, 86); Reese Briney took 6th (93, 99); Jordan Kidd took 9th (96, 102); Lacie Ketelhut took 10th (99, 109); and Lexi Danczyk took 12th (99, 112).

The Florence boys team took 2nd place. Individually for Florence, Brody Duchien took 2nd (80, 73); Ian McLean took 4th (82, 76); RJ Moody tied for 10th (84, 84); Preston Ekstedt took 12th (85, 84); and Oliver Fisher took 17th (97, 84).

Darby: The Darby boys team took 5th place. Individually for Darby, Daniel Stewart tied for 18th (95, 90); Jordan Browning took 21st (88, 99); Levi Whiting took 33rd (96, 112); and Gus Harrell took 34th (112, 100). Individually for the girls, Bentley Rouse took 17th, Kota Fisher took 23rd, and Charley McDowell took 27th.