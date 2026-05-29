Fall of the American empire

by Bill Bakeberg, Hamilton

America’s fascist junta has dragged the United States into an era of obscenity and darkness. Experiments in fascism always end in chaotic misery. Their mandate is to create pandemonium, violence and mass destruction, weapons of an authoritarian state. Aided by AI their control over the populace will grow stron-ger and their terrorist activities will escalate.

America is engaged in an illegal war in the name of world peace and has threatened nuclear annihilation, indicating a degenerate, demented failed empire teetering on the brink of the abyss. America’s wealth was methodi-cally looted by its ruling elites. The American empire’s fall represents the latest in a historical precedent that goes back centuries. Empires are ephemeral and in time die. The massive degree of America’s greed and corruption accelerated its death.

With threats to planetary survival intensi-fying nuclear disarmament/demilitarization of the earth is a dream that must come true. If the world would fight for truth with love rather than fear, peace will flourish.