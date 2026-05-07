Endorsement for Forstag

by Karen Wickersham, Missoula

I wholeheartedly endorse Sam Forstag for the Western Montana US House seat. As a dedicated working man, former smokejumper, and union leader, Sam is committed to advocating for a living wage, the right to organize, and affordable healthcare for all Montanans. Unlike other candidates who rely on empty slogans, Sam presents concrete plans to enhance labor laws and safeguard collective bargaining rights. He champions a $15 minimum wage linked to inflation, pension protections, and the closure of the “private contractor” loophole that enables corporate exploitation of workers. With 32 endorsements from Montana legislators, including four from Republicans, Sam’s impressive legislative experience speaks volumes. He has also garnered significant support from unions such as the AFL-CIO, SEIU, NFFE, and Firefighters. Sam Forstag is not beholden to corporate interests or wealthy donors. He will bring a much needed fresh perspective to Congress. We don’t need more millionaires in Congress. It’s time to elect a true working-class Montanan who genuinely understands the challenges faced by everyday people in our State. I urge you to support Sam Forstag with your vote!