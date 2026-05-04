Donald Eugene Round, 89, of Florence, died March 28, 2026, at St. Patrick Hospital, of complications from dementia.

He was born on November 22,1936 in Little Falls, MN, to Peg and Harold Round. Childhood for Don included several moves prompted by his dad’s railway and construction jobs. He spent a great deal of time with his grandparents, uncles and many cousins in Minnesota and California. This extended family remained his priority, making the three year family reunion a highlight. Meeting and greeting the more than 100 people with his familiar quips. “Round guy with the square deal.” And “God loves you and so do I”. These “Donisms” (and many more) stay with us and help hold his memory.

On Sept 5, 1959, Don married Jaunita Faye Dryden. They lived in Colorado and California before landing in Florence, Montana in 1969. They had six children and were active in the Florence school community. Don served on the school board. Almost sixty seven years of marriage, they exemplified commitment. Jaunita was an amazing comfort and caregiver to Don during his battle with dementia.

Don’s many hobbies all included something with nature.

He was a faithful member of the Catholic Church and cultivated many friendships through his faith. He treasured his time at the Sycamore, a Catholic retreat in the Swan Valley.

Survivors include his wife, Jaunita, Missoula: two daughters and their families, Dawn Marie Freeman, Missoula, and Deanne (Darwin) Baker, Moscow: two sons and their families, Dennis (Robin) Round, Missoula, David (Pam) Round, Billings: one brother and his family, Tom (Karen) Round, Florence: two sister-in-laws and their families, Beverly Pepos, Great Falls, Ramona (Richard) Wroblewski, Appleton, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, two aunts, 12 grandkids and 13 great grandkids.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Peg and Harold Round, One brother: Ray Round, One sister: Pat Miller, Two sons: Daniel Round and Doug Round, Grandson: Kyle Freeman.

Vigil will be June 26 at 6 p.m. and Funeral Mass on June 27 at 3 p.m., both will be held at Christ the King Church in Missoula, Montana.