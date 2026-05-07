by William (Bill) Campbell, Conner

As I parked under a sign that acknowledged my personal deficiencies, reality parked with me. The distinction provided by this one word is a result of social judgment, with agreement given by the act of parking.

Acceptance of the benefits acts to focus on the negative aspects of our circumstances. The conditions that created the circumstances are the result of what we have done to ourselves and what others have done to us.

Public disclosure and demand for accountability create discomfort.

To avoid discomfort, “The Process” offers denial. Simply change the name of the problem, and it no longer exists. Having offered renaming as a means to avoid accountability, “The Process” accepts the newly formed identity as an achievement and moves on to other matters. Accordingly, “The Process” is adopted as a meaningful procedure for problem-solving.

Things have changed.

Suddenly, without any cost, in any form, a particular event has become acceptable by simple redefinition.

Was it problem resolution by definition alone?

This is the Moment of Truth.

Self-interest has replaced concern for the common good. That change invites and promotes the use of the term DISABLED in any discussion relating to government.