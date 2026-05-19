DeLoris J. Ensley

Born DeLoris Joanne Shook on September 18,1931 to Jesse Ernest Shook and Dorothy Belle (Cumley) Chambers. She was the 3rd baby born in the old Marcus Daly Hospital not long after it was built.

One of her first loves was music. Beginning at the age of 3 years old, she would perform on Friday and Saturday night dances where her Grandpa, Dolph Cooper, played fiddle in the band. She was always proud that she won a radio talent show in Missoula at that young age.



DeLoris married Arthur F. Ensley Lt. Cmdr USN (Ret.) on October 29,1949. Our Dad was a 3 war Veteran which required our mom to spend a lot of time with just her children and family. (We the children are lucky to be here). Mom also said when Dad came home it was like a honeymoon and Christmas every time.



Military life provided her with many experiences and memories. Formal Dinner Balls, living in Hawaii, gifts from around the world and many friends. Once she became an Officer’s wife, that added to her many duties. Dad was the Captain of the USS Polk County and the Commander of the Patrol Boats in Vietnam, so she was responsible for informing other military wives of delays and other unfortunate issues. Which DeLoris said “wasn’t always fun”.



DeLoris and Art raised 4 children, Mark, Philip, Rebekah (Condon) and the baby Anna (Tripp). They also sponsored young people from other countries to come to the U.S. for schooling. Of which one still calls her Mom, Manuel Solis.



When retirement came Art asked DeLoris where she wanted to live. Her response was simple…”take me home”! They relocated to Hamilton where they purchased their final home 400 yards from where DeLoris was born. She always said, “now I’ve come full circle in life”.



Early in their marriage they put their faith in Jesus Christ which changed the direction of their lives. They both served in every role in their churches. DeLoris enjoyed being the church musician, singing solos, choir and playing the organ or piano. She had to let go of being a pianist at the age of 89 due to health.

DeLoris went home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2026, at the age of 94. She was able to live in her home until then because of the service of her 2 daughters. Anna who gave regular care to both parents for 13 years and Becki who moved in with our Mom at New Years when DeLoris became ill.



A Memorial Service will be held at Big Sky Baptist Church on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 11 a.m. with a lunch to follow. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.

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