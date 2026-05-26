Darby Tigers track team roars at Western B Divisionals

The Darby boys team with their 2026 Western B Divisional Runner-up trophy. Photo courtesy of Darby High School.

by Scott Sacry

The Darby boys and girls had an impressive performance at the Western B Divisional Track and Field Meet in Missoula on May 22-23. The Darby boys took second place, missing out on first by one point, while the Darby girls took fifth place.

Darby’s performance is even more impressive considering they are one of the smaller Class B schools in terms of enrollment, having just recently moved up to Class B from Class C in 2023.

The top six individual finishers from the Western B Divisional qualify for the Class B State Track and Field Meet, which takes place at the MCPS Stadium in Missoula from Thursday, May 28, to Saturday, May 30.

Both Darby’s boys and girls 4x400m relay teams took 1st place at the Western B Divisionals. Photo courtesy of Darby High School.

Darby Girls Winners: Lily Adair won the 800m (2:27.58) and the 1600m (5:43.94). The 4x400m relay team also took 1st place (4:11.32) with a team consisting of Kiahna Hirmann, Brooklyn Rogers, Lily Adair, and Natalie Anderson.

Darby Boys Winners: McCoy Townsend won the long jump (20-11.00), Townsend took 3rd in the 200m (22.80), 5th in the 100m (11.40), and 6th in the 400m (51.78). Leif Nelson won the discus (147-00). The 4x400m relay team also took 1st place (3:24.22) with a team consisting of McCoy Townsend, Ben Martin, Gavin Anderson, and Gavin Miller. The Darby boys 4x400m relay team has the fastest Class B time heading into state.

Darby’s Leif Nelson won the discus. Photo by Stephanie K Geiser Photography.

Darby Girls Top Six Finishers: Brooklyn Rogers placed 2nd in the 800m (2:31.62) and 2nd in the 1600m (5:45.50). Kiahna Hirmann finished 4th in the 100m hurdles (16.68). Ella Bush took 5th in the 100m hurdles (17.88). Natalie Anderson placed 6th in the 200m (28.07), 6th in the 400m (1:03.27), and 6th in the javelin (90-05). The 4x100m relay team placed 5th (54.89) with a lineup of Kiahna Hirmann, Ella Bush, Effie Knapp, and Natalie Anderson.

Darby’s Lily Adair (1st) and Brooklyn Rogers (2nd) stand on the podium. Photo by Stephanie K Geiser Photography

Darby Boys Top Six Finishers: Ben Martin secured 2nd in the 800m (2:02.59), 2nd in the 3200m (10:14.60), and 3rd in the 1600m (4:34.88). Gavin Anderson placed 2nd in the 300m hurdles (40.26) and 3rd in the 110m hurdles (16.38). Jordan Browning, who was also on Darby’s golf team this year, took 2nd in the triple jump (39-01.25) and 5th in the high jump (6-00.00). Gavin Miller finished 3rd in the 400m (50.18). The 4x100m relay team finished 4th (45.33) with a lineup of Justin Chandler, Gavin Anderson, Eli Jones, and Gavin Miller.