City council hears ‘coal rolling’ complaints

by John Dowd

The Hamilton City Council met on May 5 for a regular City Council meeting. The council heard several issues during the public comment period, including traffic concerns and mistreatment of protesters during the “No Kings” rallies.

Wayne Adair and Gill Gale spoke about the “No Kings” protests. They were concerned about members of the public driving through and “coal rolling” protesters. “In my opinion, a childish activity,” said Adair. This is the act of modifying diesel vehicles to “flood” cylinders to diesel, creating incomplete combustion. The result is the emotion of a thick black smoke expelled from the exhaust of the vehicle. According to Adair and Gale, these vehicles drive by protesters and release the smoke onto them.

According to Adair, the problem is “prevalent, and it’s getting worse.”

“This is an illegal activity,” and “something we take very seriously.”

Gale described it as a “public nuisance” and said they have been meeting with the Hamilton Police Department and the Ravalli County Sheriff.

Currently, those individuals, according to Gale, are cited under Montana Code Annotated (MCA) 61-9-400, which has a minimal fine. Gale and Adair recommend a much higher violation, like MCA 45-80-111. This would carry a much heftier fine. Gale and Adair consider these acts to be assault and a violation of their political rights.

The next group to speak were those who live in the area of 3rd Street and Franklin Avenue. They cited numerous wrecks, speeding and accidents in that area, and the need to do something about it. Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely spoke about both issues, starting with traffic. He said it is definitely a known problem area, and they plan to get people out there. “As complaints come in, and we know about certain areas, we try to get officers down there,” said Snavely. He added that much of the city has a speeding problem, and that area is not the only one. The department is looking into larger solutions, including education. Council Member Robin Pruitt echoed these thoughts, saying it has become a widespread issue. Snavely said, “We will definitely have an increased presence there.”

Snavely added to the coal rolling concerns, saying it has become an issue. However, “we try to start with a warning,” which is a standard practice for many departments. The second time they are cited, he added that they “are tracking who is getting warnings.”

Snavely also commented that, in this particular case, it is considered a traffic violation, not an assault, so it gets sticky on what they can do. The department is looking into more severe citing and they are reaching out to other communities that use more severe citations. Currently, it is waiting to hear back about those.

The department also plans to have an extra officer out around the area during the next rally. That way, hopefully people can be dissuaded from disrespecting the rights of others.

Later in the council meeting, the city discussed authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) to accept grant funding to go to the Community Pond Program. This funding will help with a project to improve access to Hieronymus Park pond.

To speak on the issue, Hamilton’s Director of Parks, Cemetery and Urban Forestry, Amy Fox, stood before the council. Fox said it can be challenging to fish certain areas, especially the deeper parts of the pond, due to limited access. Many youth and families use the pond as well as the “Hooked on fishing” FWP class. Fox added that it is a wonderful place for kids to learn, and FWP stocks the pond with rainbow trout.

There are also largemouth bass. The pond is only ten feet deep at the deepest , so the water heats up during the summer. The bass love it and will stay, but the trout often leave into the cooler steam in a culvert and stay there.

The plan is to install fishing platforms and remove dense patches of cattails in certain areas. One of the platforms will stretch off the peninsula, while the other will be a floating platform. These will be removable during winter months and will be roughly 8 feet by 20 feet with ramps.

The funding is part of a reimbursement grant, so the city would submit receipts and be reimbursed for their cost. There is also a 30% match required.

The council unanimously approved the agenda item to move forward for the mayor to sign.