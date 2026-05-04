Call for Bids Construction Remodel – County Attorney’s Office

Ravalli County Courthouse

205 Bedford Street, Hamilton MT 59840

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners are calling for bids for a construction remodel project in the County Attorney’s Office, located on the main floor of the Ravalli County Courthouse, 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. The successful bidder will be required to enter into a Contract for Services with Ravalli County.

Bids are due no later than Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM, at the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second Floor) Hamilton, MT 59840. Bids must be submitted within a sealed envelope and clearly marked “Construction Remodel in the Ravalli County Attorney’s Office”.

Bids are scheduled to be opened on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 1:30 PM in the County Commissioners’ meeting room, 215 S. 4th Street (Third Floor), Hamilton MT 59840, followed by possible award.

For a copy of the Full Call for Bids (necessary for bidding), which includes the Demo Plan, Remodel Plan; Electrical Plan; Schedule for bidding, pre-bid walk through for contractors, and anticipated project dates; and Sample Contract for Service, please contact the Commissioner’s Office through the following venues:

Commissioner’s Office – 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, Hamilton, 59840; 406-375-6500; or commissioners@rc.mt.gov

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant