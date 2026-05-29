Bitterroot Valley Veteran’s Resource Fair

by John Dowd

According to the Montana Free Press, Montana ranks among the top states for veterans per capita. One in 13 Montanans has served in the military. Ravalli County has one of the highest populations of veterans in the state and some of the most active American Legion groups in Montana. However, the suicide rate for veterans in Montana paints a dismal picture.

According to Victoria Miralda, executive director and founder of the nonprofit Veterans Victory Alliance, as well as the Ravalli County community care coordinator, there are things people can do about that.

Miralda spent 29 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a full colonel. “I had to step aside,” said Miralda. Many of the concerns voiced to her by those her organization has helped are things she experienced herself. In fact, that was her inspiration for the organization.

Victoria Miralda during her time in the military. Photo courtesy Victoria Miralda.





Veterans Victory Alliance is located at Moon Eagle River Ranch, near Sula up the East Fork. Miralda started it in 2020 for veterans, first responders and their families. The goal was to create a space to give them a “time-out,” as Miralda called it, a place to reconnect with nature where they can, and, “Just to spend some time to process things that they may not have time to deal with during their busy lives.” They can do this through a number of offerings, including yoga, hikes, fishing, journaling, campfires and more.

“We’re in it to receive people where they are at,” said Miralda. Suicide prevention is one of the key elements at the core of their mission. Suicide, especially for veterans, is at an all-time high. According to Miralda, Montana is ranked in the top five in the U.S. She attributes that to a few factors, including the fact that people and communities here are dispersed and remote. She added that in Montana, veterans are almost two times as likely to commit suicide, and a lot of them feel abandoned by the world.

For her, attacking that feeling of isolation is key, and part of that is helping them reconnect. Miralda said, “If we can get them reconnected, they are much less likely to check out.”

Her organization does six to seven retreats a year, and they also do a “cop camp” twice a year. Veteran’s Victory Alliance works with Missoula Vet Center to help find people that really need it. Miralda said the employees there are “people that do really, really tough work every day,” and she appreciates their help.

She also partners with Project Healing Waters and a number of other organizations; all “people rowing in the same direction.” That teamwork allows for a much wider reach.

Much of Miralda’s excitement is culminating in a big upcoming event that could be a game changer for many veterans in the community. On Saturday, May 30, several of these groups will be collectively hosting a Veteran’s Resource Fair. The event starts at 9 a.m. at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds. There will be an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and it will run until 3 p.m.

The event is being made possible by a Montana Crisis Diversion grant, with funds going to the Ravalli County Behavioral Health Coalition. This group is a partnership with membership from Bitterroot Health, Hamilton Police Department and the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Department.

Miralda said this event will go a long way to helping people who may have fallen between the cracks. She has seen this type of event done in several places in Montana, including Billings, and said it does a lot to help connect veterans with services that could help them.

Miralda spoke on the pain that leads many veterans to suicide. That pain could stem from hearing loss, physical pain from injuries, mental health or even the subsequent emotional pain from things seen in the service. “My number one is to get them out of pain,” said Miralda.

Employment is another concern Miranda mentioned. Many veterans feel a loss of a sense of purpose in their lives, and it is important to help them connect with the community. Employment can assist with this. She noted there are so many job openings available, but many employers cannot even send representatives because they are so short-handed. The partnership is trying to include information for those jobs at the fair.

The event will have music performed by Montana-raised Stephanie Quayle, out of Nashville. She will be performing a lunch concert. The youth Bitterroot Valley Military Program will be raising colors and the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office mounted patrol will be there. There will be food trucks, and because of generous sponsors, they will be providing a free lunch to every veteran that attends. There will also be raffle items, Ham radio and emergency communications demonstrations and much more. There is also a VA shuttle.

“A lot of people stepped up so they [veterans] have a great day,” said Miralda.

Ralph Keppel, likely one of the oldest veterans that will attend the fair. He is pictured with service dog Luna. Photo courtesy Victoria Miralda.



Guest speakers will include Command Sergeant Major Kieth DeBoo, the command senior enlisted leader for the Montana National Guard, U.S. Navy (Ret.) Todd Dunlap from Senator Sheehy’s office and non-voting member of Montana Board of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) John Tabb, the Montana 988 Program Manager and suicide prevention program specialist.

Miralda noted that they also want to recognize Vietnam and Korean war veterans. Several will be in attendance and will talk about the difference made in their lives. “We want to capture our veterans in our valley at this time,” to “tell their story,” added Miralda.

For her and others, that service should not go on, forgotten; no veteran should. To emphasize that sentiment, the motto of the event is: “We’ve got your six in the 406.”