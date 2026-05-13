Bitterroot athletes sign letters of intent

College dreams became reality last week for a handful of Bitterroot Valley athletes. As the spring signing period arrives, a deep pool of local talent has begun committing to the colleges.

Emma McKoy signed with Concordia College to play women’s soccer. Photo courtesy of Dani Smith.

Stevensville

Stevensville seniors Emma McKoy and Todd Whitescarver recently signed their letters of intent at ceremonies at Stevensville High School.

Emma McKoy signed with Concordia College to play women’s soccer. Concordia College is a four-year liberal arts institution located in Moorhead, Minnesota, and the Cobbers are a NCAA Division III school.

“I chose Concordia because of the team atmosphere and play style,” said McKoy. “I was able to meet with some of the team and the coach and found the environment to be very positive and supportive. The encouraging team culture reminded me of my home high school team, which played a big role in my drive and passion for soccer today. I also found Concordia to have high-quality facilities and an academically challenging curriculum.” McKoy plans to study health sciences.

Todd Whitescarver signed with Umpqua Community College for wrestling. Umpqua is a public community college near Roseburg, Oregon. The Riverhawks play in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

“I had the opportunity to practice with the team and was impressed by the drive of the athletes,” said Whitescarver. “The atmosphere of the coaches really convinced me that was the place when I told Coach McCoy I wanted to be a college All-American and he promised me if I did everything he said, every day, and gave 100% of myself to his program every day, he would make me what I wanted to be.” Whitescarver plans to enroll in the welding program and study exercise science.

Stevensville’s Todd Whitescarver signed with Umpqua Community College for wrestling. Photo courtesy of Dani Smith.

Multiple Florence athletes signed their letters of intent last week in Florence. Photo courtesy of Florence Carlton School Activities.

Florence

Seven Florence athletes participated in a signing ceremony at Florence last week. Bridger Alexander signed with Montana Tech (NAIA) for football. Maggie Schneiter signed with Montana Western (NAIA) for volleyball. Kendyl Meinhold signed with Montana Western (NAIA) for basketball. Levi Winters signed with Montana Western (NAIA) for football. Brody Duchien signed with University of Mary in North Dakota (NCAA DII) for men’s golf. Logan Williams signed with Montana Tech (NAIA) for track. Mattix Chase signed with Simpson University (NAIA) for football.

Hamilton’s Mariah Johnson. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Hamilton

Taylor Doleac signed with Montana State University (NCAA DI) for track and field. Aurie Duncan signed with Gonzaga University (NCAA DI) for volleyball. Jackson Lubke signed with Walla Walla Community College for baseball. Lundyn Murray signed with Northwest College (WY) (community college) for volleyball. Mariah Johnson signed with Carroll College (NAIA) for softball. Cash Lawrence signed with Tacoma Community College for baseball.

Darby’s McCoy Townsend. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Darby

McCoy Townsend signed with Dickinson State University (NAIA) for football.

Corvallis’s Ella Varner. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Corvallis

Ella Varner signed with Liberty University (VA) (NCAA DI) for track and field. Waylon Lendak signed with Minnesota North College – Vermilion, (community college) for baseball. Brady Powell signed with Utah State (NCAA DI) for men’s golf.