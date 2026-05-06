Bitterroot athletes shine at Top Ten Meet

The Darby boys 4x400m relay team of Gavin Miller, Gavin Anderson, Ben Martin, and McCoy Townsend, took 1st at the Top Ten meet in Missoula on Tuesday, April 28. Their time of 3:26.76 is a new school record and the fastest time by a Class B team this season. Photo courtesy of Darby High School.

Bitterroot Valley track and field athletes excelled at the 26th annual Russ Pilcher Top Ten Track and Field Meet in Missoula on Tuesday, April 28. This track meet recruits the “top ten” western Montana high school athletes in each individual event to compete in one location.

The Bitterroot Valley was well represented at the meet this year. Below are each school’s individual results from the meet. A top-five finish against this level of competition is a solid achievement.

Darby: The Darby boys 4x400m relay team of McCoy Townsend, Ben Martin, Gavin Anderson, and Gavin Miller continues to impress as they won the event with a time of 3:26.76. This team now holds the school record in the event. Also for Darby, Gavin Miller took 5th in the 400m (51.16).

Corvallis: Ella Varner won the long jump (17-11.75) and took second in the triple jump (36-2). Ayden Spencer took 2nd in the discus (156-2), 4th in the 200m (22.46), and 6th in the 100m (11.13). The girls 4x100m relay team of Ella Varner, Kate Allen, Jillian Huls, and Lauryn Holmberg took 2nd (49.48). Jillian Huls took 3rd in the 200m (26.09), 4th in the 100m (12.61), and 5th in the long jump (16-7.5). Aidan Emerson took 3rd in the shot put (49-5). The 4x400m relay team of Kate Allen, Lauryn Holmberg, Brynlee Tucker, and Ella Varner took 5th (4:13.56).

Florence: Madigan Hurlbert continues to prove she is one of the best hurdlers in the state as she won the 100m hurdles (14.97). Bailey Kroeker took 2nd in the 400m (59.70). The 4x100m relay team of Taryn Appelhans, Madigan Hurlbert, Bailey Kroeker, and Brinley Skaggs took 5th place, and they set a new school record with a time of 50.06.

The Florence girls 4x100m relay team of Taryn Appelhans, Brinley Skaggs, Bailey Kroeker, and Madigan Hurlbert, and took 5th at the Top Ten meet in Missoula on Tuesday, April 28. Their time of 50.06 was a new school record. Photo courtesy of Florence Carlton School Activities.

Hamilton: Aubrey Korst won the pole vault (12-0). Annalise Lewis won the 800m (2:12.57); Lewis’s time in the 800m is the fastest for any girl in Montana this year. The girls 4x400m relay team of Aubrey Korst, Nellie Dickemore, Aleigha Child, and Annalise Lewis took 2nd (4:09.09). Gracie Werst took 3rd in the shot put (38-2). Taylor Doleac took 3rd in the discus (150-9) and 4th in the 800m (1:58.61). Brayden Lanser took 5th in the 800m (1:58.73). Everett Stumpf took 5th in the discus (146-4). Aleigha Child took 5th in the 3200m (11:31.09). The 4x400m relay team of Luke McCarthy, Taylor Doleac, Marshall Smith, and Brayden Lanser took 5th (3:28.95).

Stevensville: Reagan Johnstone won the triple jump (37-3), took 2nd in the long jump (17-10.5), and took 4th in the 300m hurdles (46.14). Sophia Hutchison took 4th in both the long jump (17-2.75) and triple jump (35-0.5).