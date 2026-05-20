by Darrell Hunt, Hamilton

Key facts about bison and cattle relationships:Family & Tribe: Both belong to the family \(Bovidae\) and the tribe \(Bovini\) (bovines).Relationship to Cows: Bison (Bison bison) are closely related to domestic cattle (Bos taurus) and are sometimes considered part of the same Bos genus, or a closely nested genus.Hybrids: Bison can mate with domestic cows to produce fertile offspring, often referred to as “beefalo”.Distinct Species: Despite being in the same family, they are not the same animal. Bison are wild animals with distinct hump and hair characteristics, whereas cows are domesticated descendants of the aurochs.

Provided lean protein meat for the North American continent for thousands of years. Open range included what is now Federal lands.

And now being evicted just like the less fortunate people living in trailer parks. So the trailer parks are being converted to RV parks for the people that come here to see the BISON?