Bedey serves you; Love serves party bosses

by Pat Earnest, Stevensville

I’ve known David Bedey for nine years and he and I are appalled at what is going on this primary election season, especially in Senate District 43, where Rep. David Bedey is squaring off against Rep. Kathy Love on the Republican ballot. David has faithfully served his four terms over eight years. Love has served only one and is now wanting to leave those who trusted her with their vote two years ago, to “climb the political ladder”.

Ever since October, we’ve been bombarded by propaganda smearing Bedey’s voting record. Most of it is funded by an out-of-state special interest group, Americans for Prosperity (AFP). ALL of it grossly distorts his record. They even resort to outright lies. And now AFP is advertising to pay $21 an hour for people to knock doors in support of Bedey’s opponent. It is a job to them and say what they are paid to say. A lot of outside money is being spent to influence this election and others across the state. In Montana local races, the candidates usually, with their limited income & donations, rely on friends who volunteer to help them let voters know who they are. When they knock on your door themselves, or have friends’ help, they share information that they know to be true because they know the person. AFP has been known to bring paid door knockers from other cities and states.

Meanwhile, Love is campaigning to “hold candidates accountable,” parroting AFP’s lies and distributing her version of a “scorecard” designed to appeal to your emotions while obscuring the issues. Why is Love trying to mislead us?

Maybe it’s to divert attention from her own record. Why did Love vote against lowering property taxes for over 80% of Montana homeowners? Why did she vote against needed repairs of the dam at Painted Rocks? Why did she vote against upgrading Darby’s wastewater system? Why did she vote against Ravalli County farmers, fishermen, hunters, and campers on bills for the upkeep and maintenance of irrigation systems, state fishing access sites, wildlife management areas, and state parks? Don’t those sound like issues that you care about in your district?

I think that the difference between David Bedey and Kathy Love comes down to who they represent. Two years ago, Love swore an oath of allegiance to the party. Bedey didn’t and won’t. That’s because he knows his duty is to represent you and not align with a party who changes their rules & agenda to achieve their own personal desires. They want power & glory as they sit in their Helena offices. This understandably frustrates the voters who believed their promises and want to see results.

We need legislators who put allegiance to the Constitution ahead of party loyalty, who put serving their constituents ahead of obeying party bosses, and who have a proven record of doing the hard work necessary to find solutions to the challenges facing Montana.

That’s why I support David Bedey for Senate District 43.