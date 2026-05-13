by Paul Stanton, Hamilton

The giant postcards flooding our mailboxes make interesting claims against some Republican legislative candidates. For example, Wayne Rusk and David Bedey are accused of “funding radical liberals,” “putting Montana kids in danger,” and “pushing the trans agenda” against kids. How so? According to the ultra-fine print, they voted for House Bill 9 in 2023, (along with 56 other House Republicans). Only 10 Republicans voted “no.” That bill then passed the “woke” Republican-led Senate and was signed by “radical liberal” Governor Greg Gianforte.

House Bill 9 authorized grants of $4,000 to $10,000 to 65 organizations around the state. Most were historical and art museums, historical societies, theater companies (including Hamilton Players) and symphonies. They included The Montana Historical Society, The C.M. Russell Museum, and Shakespeare in the Parks. It’s possible that one or more of these organizations may have allowed someone to use their facility who said, wrote, sang, or dramatized something controversial. But it’s a stretch to accuse the majority of Republicans in the Legislature, and Governor Gianforte, of being “Weak, Woke, and too liberal for Montana” because they approved that bill.

Apparently this is another dirty trick by the wealthy individuals backing these mailers, to smear primary candidates who haven’t signed onto their agenda. I suspect their real agenda has little to do with “woke” social issues, and more to do with pushing tax and regulatory policies that benefit only the very rich. Before taking any of these attack ads seriously, it’s a good idea to look deeper into the claims made.

Considering the kind of character assassination that is routine these days, I applaud the courage of anyone who stands for office.