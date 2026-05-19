Advanced Storage Solutions public sale – Roland

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given to the persons hereinafter named and to whom it may concern. For enforcement of liens in the amount of $657 to Advanced Storage Solutions, located at 108 Westside Road, Hamilton MT 59840, will sell the contents of storage units #11, occupied by Benjamin Roland, at auction to the highest bidder. Auction will be held at Advanced Storage Solutions, Unit #11 on Friday, May 29th at 4 PM.

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