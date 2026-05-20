Open range to open hearts: wild horses, burros find new homes

by Sarah Glass

How should conservation and wildlife management look in relation to public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM)? Matt Bischof, also known as “Mustang Mike,” at the Hamilton Training Facility at 736 Alvista Loop, says he doesn’t know the right solution. Some farmers who share grazing rights with wild horses and burros consider them invasive species. Others think the animals are iconic of the western plains and that they should not be disturbed. All Bischof knows, he says, is that the policies enacted by the BLM mean many wild mustangs and burros have the opportunity to integrate with humans and find loving homes, and he has been a part of the process in several states for nearly 15 years now.

Matt Bischof stands with Sunny, a horse he adopted last year through the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program. Bischof works as a contractor for the BLM and its partners to find wild horses and burros caring homes. Photo by Sarah Glass.

According to BLM literature, “the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971 entrusts the BLM with the responsibility to manage and protect wild horses and burros on the nation’s public lands. Because wild horses and burros are federally protected and lack natural predators, the BLM must manage population growth to ensure healthy wild horses and burros thrive on healthy public rangelands. To accomplish this mission, the BLM regularly monitors herd size and health, land health, vegetation quality and water availability and, when necessary, removes excess animals from the range to achieve balance.”

For the last several years, Bischof has shared his home in Hamilton with hundreds of horses and burros as a contracted adoption center for the BLM and its partners. Nearly half of his own personal horses are from mustang – wild horse – herds obtained through the government-regulated adoption system. Bischof’s son competes in junior rodeo with a mustang. His daughter has a mustang, and his miniature horse “guardian” was once a wild burro, now named Poppy.

For the 2026 adoption cycle, Bischof has been hosting a series of adoption events at the Hamilton Training Facility since April. The final event will take place on May 23 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. It includes a “Next Steps Clinic” where he will coach new and potential owners on how to help their animals acclimate to their new lives. The instruction covers how to bridle the horses, lift their feet and safely load them into a trailer. After the final May event, people interested in the adoption process can meet Bischof by appointment. At the time of his interview on May 9, 12 horses remained out of a total of 33. Another shipment of horses may arrive later this summer, he said.

“My job is two things,” said Bischof, “I try to provide the public a place to adopt these horses from.” The trainer then gestured to the tan horse he had bridled and saddled in tow. “And then also, why I like to use my own horses, which this horse, [Sunny], was a wild horse, is that I like to use them all the time as ambassadors to show their trainability, that there is value in these horses and that if you put time into them, they can be really good, positive members of society. The other component of it that I really believe strongly in is I try to bring my experience of working with these animals for 15-plus years in the program and try to educate people so that they are successful with their new horse.”

Viewing the mustangs available for adoption, some timidly huddled together while others perked up their ears in clear curiosity. Even more grazed on hay without consideration for the humans observing them. Many wild horses and burros come from Nevada, Oregon, Wyoming and Arizona, each being a physical reflection of their historic roles in human industry in those areas. Sunny, Bischof’s horse, is from Oregon, where the animals were once used in mining and logging operations.

Sunny is now indistinguishable from a domesticated horse. Her “gentling process” started in September of last year, and already she is approachable and rideable. When the Wichs family arrived to collect their new colt at the May 9 event, Bischof used Sunny to “sort” the young mustang out from the rest of the group in its enclosure.

The horse recently acquired by the Wichs is the fourth animal they have adopted through the BLM program. The family members pointed out some of their distinguishing positive characteristics. Firstly, the burros the family adopted for packing aren’t scared of things like crossing creeks, they said. The animals don’t have to be trained to overcome those obstacles; they are sure-footed and not easily scared by things that can often frighten domestic packing animals. Wild horses and burros are also known for their genetically superior hoof health. Bischof added that burros also make great livestock guardians and that they have even been known to chase off coyotes and other large predatory animals.

Q Dehart, an Online Corral Specialist for the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program, was also in attendance at the event to process adoption paperwork. She encouraged people interested in adopting an animal to go to the Online Corral website at wildhorsesonline.blm.gov and fill out an application. Once the document is approved, applicants can adopt wild horses and burros at events held by the BLM, its partners and holding facilities across the country.

The BLM requires that people meet certain criteria before taking in a wild horse or burro. There is a specific fence height requirement, and fences cannot be made of barbed wire or be electric, as wild animals have never been in contact with such materials. It is Dehart’s and Bischof’s hope that every horse and burro taken in through the BLM program has a chance to be adopted. Those that are not adopted retire on immense “off-range” pastures for the rest of their lives.

The horses currently available at the Hamilton Training Facility are $125 to adopt. Apart from his work with the BLM, Bischof hosts horse-training workshops and provides lessons. He also takes horses in for 30 to 90 days to train in various categories. For adoption or training inquiries, Bischof can be reached by phone at 406-880-2364.

Wild mustangs wait patiently to be adopted at the Hamilton Training Center on Alvista Loop. An adoption event will take place there on May 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After the event, horses can be viewed by appointment. Photo by Sarah Glass.