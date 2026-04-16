Your voice for a stronger, more affordable Ravalli County

by Pat Earnest, Stevensville

I have known Michele Binkley for nine years. She was elected to serve as the representative for HD 85 in both the 2021 and 2023 sessions but was defeated in the 2024 primary when she broke her leg, making campaigning almost impossible. She has proudly served on Appropriations Committee, Montana’s Mental Health Commission, the House Rules Commission, the Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee, the House State Administration Committee, and the Agricultural Committee.

Michele will work towards reducing taxes and cutting government spending at every level— from bloated state agencies down to local governments that often overspend.

She has proved that she will always put her constituents first and stand up to dark money groups, party bosses, and out-of-state special interests who are pushing their own agenda at Montana’s expense. Michele is a strong supporter of school choice and will work to expand access to high quality vocational training and apprenticeship programs to give more opportunities to kids who aren’t going to college. She believes all families should have access to the school of their choice, including strong public schools and alternative choices. Michele wants to make Ravalli County more affordable and will focus on bringing down the cost of living, including housing and healthcare & she supports cutting property taxes in Ravalli County while still protecting critical local services like public safety. Michele is a committed Christian and will always vote in line with her Christian values. For all these reasons, she has my vote.