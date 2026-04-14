Track and Field Results

Florence’s Madigan Hurlbert

Hamilton Bronc Invitational

Hamilton hosted 19 high school track and field teams in the Hamilton Bronc Invitational on Saturday, April 11. The field included the Bitterroot Valley teams from Corvallis, Darby, Florence, Hamilton, Stevensville, and Victor.

Individual girls results

The following Bitterroot Valley girls won their event. Hamilton’s Annalise Lewis won the 1600m ( 5:18.47). Stevensville’s Reagan Johnstone won the 100m hurdles (15.62) and the long jump (17-7.5). Hamilton’s Gracie Werst won the shot put (39-10). Hamilton’s Aubrey Korst won the pole vault (12-0).

Individual boys results

The following Bitterroot Valley boys won their event. Darby’s Gavin Miller won the 400m (51.32). Hamilton’s Taylor Doleac won the 800m (2:04.99). Corvallis’s Taggart Jessop won the 1600m (4:35.61).

Florence-Darby Invitational

The Florence-Darby Invitational track meet was held in Corvallis on Tuesday, April 7. Fifteen area high schools competed, including the Bitterroot Valley schools of Corvallis, Darby, Florence, and Hamilton.

Individual girls results

The following Bitterroot Valley girls won their event. Corvallis’s Ella Varner won the 100m (13.00). Corvallis’s Jillian Huls won the 200m (26.91) and the long jump (16-08.5). Darby’s Lily Adair won the 400m (1:05.28). Corvallis’s Brynlee Tucker won the 300m hurdles (50.22). Corvallis’s Olivia Potter won the triple jump (30-9.5).

Individual boys results

The following Bitterroot Valley boys won their event. Corvallis’s Ayden Spencer won the 100m (11.16) and the discus (163-02). Hamilton’s Marshall Smith won the 200m (24.40). Florence’s Sebastian Schroeder won the 800m (2:06.06) and the 3200m (10:45.53). Corvallis’s Taggart Jessop won the 1600m (4:44.13). Corvallis’s Reese Tucker won the 110m hurdles (16.40). Hamilton’s Taylor Doleac won the 300m hurdles (43.32). Corvallis’s Aidan Emerson won the shot put (46-06).