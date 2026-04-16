Town of Stevensville – audit publication statement

AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT



An audit of the Town of Stevensville has been conducted by Nexus CPA Group, PLLC. The audit covered the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. Section 2-7-521, MCA, requires the publication of the following summary of significant findings.



Summary of Significant findings

The audit report for the Town of Stevensville for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, were unmodified.

The audit report also contained several other auditors’ reports. Following is a list of the reports and a summary of the findings included in each. This is only a summary and is not intended to be used as an audit report.



1. Independent Auditor’s Report on Compliance and on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Based on an Audit of Financial Statements Performed in Accordance with Government Auditing Standards. This report contained findings in the following matters:

This report contained no findings.

2. Independent Auditor’s Report on Compliance for Each Major Program and on Internal Control over Compliance required by the Uniform Guidance. This report contained findings in the following matter:

This report contained no findings.

3. Report on Prior Year Audit Report Recommendations. This report summarized the findings from the prior audit report, and noted the action taken on them.



a. 2024-001-Cash Reconciliation (Implemented)

b. 2024-002 – Advance Between Funds (Implemented)

c. 2024-003 Transfers (Implemented)

d. 2024-004 Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Requirements (Implemented)



Public Inspection of Audit Report

The complete audit report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection at the Town Hall.

Very Truly Yours,

/s/Gina Crowe – Director of Finance

Town of Stevensville