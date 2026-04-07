Tax abatement hearing – GlaxoSmithKline, LLC

Public Hearing-Ravalli County TAX ABATEMENT (Benefits) REQUEST: GlaxoSmithKline, LLC

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM in the Ravalli County Administrative Center at 215 S.4th Street, Third Floor Commissioners Conference Room, Hamilton, MT. The purpose for this public hearing is to take public comment on the Tax Abatement Application submitted by GlaxoSmithKline, LLC (GSK), per MCA 15-6-138, for the property located at 553 Old Corvallis Road, Hamilton, Montana, 59840 (Tax ID #777400), and to make a decision, by Resolution, to grant or deny said tax abatement (benefit) request.

If you would like more information contact the Commissioner’s Office at 375-6500. If you are unable to attend and would like to make comment you can do so by contacting the Commissioners at the above phone number, or by email at commissioners@rc.mt.gov.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners’ Administrative Assistant