TACO > CHAOS

by Tom Tunny, Hamilton



Recently, there have been a couple of events that have confirmed that “TACO leads to CHAOS.”

TACO… Trump “always chickens out” > chaos.



We can see this in his actions in Iran, where he is trying to extricate himself from that situation. He was duped by Mr. Netanyahu of Israel into attacking Iran while negotiations were still going on. Now, Mr. Trump is trying to gracefully exit this mess but, based on his recent address to Americans about the WAR in Iran, he cannot find an easy way out. This will lead to more chaos as the Iranians threaten to continue bombing our allies in the Middle East and keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed.



On another matter, Mr. Trump warned countries against supplying oil to Cuba, a country he says he can take control of any time he wants.



Mr. Putin of Russia took this opportunity to challenge our President by sending a large shipment of oil to Cuba.



Mr. “TACO leads to CHAOS” decided at the last minute that it is just fine for Russia to provide oil to Cuba. This action will no doubt lead to a chaotic situation regarding President Trump‘s threats to take over Cuba.



We all remember how chaotic President Trump‘s first term was. What made us think that his second term would be any less chaotic!



Bondi is OUT!!



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