Sale – household everything and more

7879 Cassidy Trail, Lolo

(½ mile off Hwy 12). 4/23 – 10 to 5 (prices firm), 4/24 – 10 to 4, 4/25 – 10 to 3 (½ price or offer). Like most, it has household everything but there is MORE: beautiful Stickley furniture, MT framed pics & prints, vintage stein collection, unusual Volkswagen memorabilia & parts, complete 1935 -1949 Life magazine collection, books, DVD’s, CD’s, 78 records, native dolls, special collectibles (including miniature ivory items,)TONS of tools(hand & power), tool chests, fishing & camping gear, Weber BBQ, 4 bicycles, telephone equipment & telephones, 50+ new lightbulbs, mounds of new kitchen paper products, etc! There are items from 25 cents up to big bucks, but there is sure something for everyone! NO EARLIES – CASH



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