RFQ – contractors of HVAC

Request for Qualifications

District XI Human Resource Council is extending a Request for Qualifications for contractors of HVAC, solid fuel space heat, plumbing, insulation, electrical and roofing. A Bidder’s Conference will be held virtually 9:30am – 10:30am April 30, 2026. Please contact HRC for conference link and bid packages, which may be picked up M-F through May 8, 2026, at 1801 S. Higgins, Missoula or call 406-728-3710. HRC encourages Minority, Women-owned Business, and Labor Surplus Area Firms to apply. All applications must be received by HRC by 5pm on May 8, 2026. Late applications will not be considered.