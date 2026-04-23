Response to firefighter grievance story

by Janet R. Bierer, Victor

​​I am writing in response to your recent coverage of the grievance involving a Hamilton firefighter.

My connection to the fire service and this community runs deep. My son served as an officer in a local Fire Department. I have close friends and family members who are firefighters, including women who have proudly served in neighboring towns and across the state. I’ve supported local departments for years—through community events, fundraisers, and even stepping into the public exhibition portion of the Missoula firefighter challenge myself as Ms. Montana in 2005.

That experience gave me a firsthand understanding of how physically demanding this work truly is. At my peak level of fitness, I attempted similar tasks and found many of them incredibly difficult or impossible. That is why I have tremendous respect for anyone—man or woman—who can meet those standards. For this young woman to complete those tests—even under what appears to be inconsistent or improperly applied conditions—is not only impressive, it is exceptional.

My respect for her extends beyond her physical capability. It also includes the integrity and intelligence she has demonstrated in her work protecting children and families. Those qualities matter just as much in someone entrusted with serving the public.

Which is exactly why this situation deserves serious attention.

If a candidate is able to pass the required physical testing, that should speak for itself. Standards should be clear, job-related, and applied equally. When they are not, it raises legitimate concerns about fairness and whether barriers are being placed where they don’t belong.

This is not about lowering expectations. It is about ensuring that expectations are legitimate and consistently applied so that the best people—regardless of gender—are able to serve.

I also believe our community must reflect on how we value people and public safety. I have personally experienced moments where the value of prevention—and of human life—was dismissed by Hamilton City officials in conversations about public resources regarding prevention. Those moments stay with you, and they shape how we see fairness, accountability, and leadership.

We owe it to our firefighters—and to our safety & service first responder community—to uphold standards that are fair, transparent, and rooted in integrity.

Respect for the fire service includes holding it to those standards.