Ready to fund more wars?

by Marilyn Wolff, Stevensville

Do you also want to lose programs that support families in the current financial crisis? With the wars the President starts, and The Big Beautiful Bill he wanted, Congress passed it by Republican votes giving billionaires and corporations permanent higher tax cuts while 60% of low income earners get a small handout.

Now Trump wants billions more in his new budget for the military which is already bloated with money. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) – eliminate it, he said. Cuts to health care, cancer research, housing for the homeless and low income affordable rentals and nutrition assistance programs. The list is long and cruel.

Americans of all political persuasions and small businesses are in turmoil due to gas price increases with money flying out of your wallet for other essentials. I guess Republicans aren’t listening and don’t care. They are mostly silent, afraid of repercussions by voicing and voting opposition. Think about what’s happening to you, your family, and friends. What can you do? Register to vote in the upcoming midterms. Vote for CHANGE. We’ve got to stop this craziness.