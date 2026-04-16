Ravalli Co. – notice of close of regular voter registration

NOTICE OF CLOSE OF REGULAR VOTER REGISTRATION AND OPTION FOR LATE REGISTRATION



Notice is hereby given that regular* voter registration for the Federal Primary Election to be held on June 2, 2026, will close at 5 PM on May 4, 2026.



*NOTE: Pursuant to Senate Bill 490, if you miss this regular registration deadline, you may still register for the election by showing up at the Ravalli County Elections Office. Dates you may late register are from May 5 thru May 29, 2026 (Monday thru Friday, excluding weekends), from 8 AM to 5 PM; May 30 (Saturday), from 8 AM to 5 PM; and on Election Day, June 2, from 7 AM to noon. On Monday, June 1, the late registration center will be closed.



All active and inactive electors of the County of Ravalli are entitled to vote at said election.



Inactive electors may reactivate by appearing at the polling place in order to vote, by requesting an absentee ballot in any election, or by notifying the County Election Administrator in writing of the elector’s current address in the county.



Persons who wish to register and who are not presently registered may do so by requesting a form for registration by mail or by appearing at the Ravalli County Elections Office, 215 South 4th Street, Suite C, Hamilton, Montana. If you have moved, please update your registration information by filling out a new voter registration form and submitting it to the Ravalli County Elections Office.



If you are not sure of your current voter registration status, you can check your status online at https://prodvoterportal.mt.gov, or you can call the Elections Office at 375-6550.

Dated this 9th day of April, 2026

Regina Plettenberg, Ravalli County Election Administrator

215 South 4th Street, Suite C; Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 375-6550