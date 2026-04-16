Notice to creditors – Stanker, Jr.

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES ADOLPHE STANKER, JR.,

Deceased.



Probate No.: DP-2026-21



Dept. No.: 2



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sheila Kleinschmidt has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.



Claims must either be mailed to Sheila Kleinschmidt the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Montana Legacy Law, PLLC, 178 South 2nd St., Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

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