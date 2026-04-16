Notice of election – school levy and trustee elections

NOTICE OF ELECTION



Notice is hereby given that the following elections will be conducted solely by mail ballot

– Florence-Carlton School District No. 15-6 Trustee Election

– Hamilton School District No. 3 Trustee and Levy Election

– Lone Rock School District No. 13 Levy Election

– Stevensville School District No. 2 Levy Election

– Victor School District No. 7 Trustee Election

Ballots will be mailed to all eligible registered voters in the districts on April 17, 2026, and must be returned to the County Election Administrator, Ravalli County Administrative Building, 215 South 4th Street, Suite C, Hamilton, Montana 59840, no later than 8 PM on May 5, 2026.

For voters dropping off their ballot, a DRIVE-THRU BALLOT BOX will be available at the north entrance of the Ravalli County Administrative Building (215 S 4th Street, Hamilton) between April 22 and May 4 (excluding weekends) from 10 AM to 4 PM. On Election Day, May 5, hours are from 8 AM to 8 PM.

ON ELECTION DAY ONLY: A secondary ballot drop-off site is available for all elections listed above. Drop Site Location: Stevensville Elementary School (gym lobby), 300 Park Avenue, Stevensville, from 7 AM to 8 PM.

All electors, as defined in Title 13, who reside in the District, are eligible to vote in the elections.

Early preparation and reconciliation of mail ballots will be held on May 1, 2026 at approximately 10 AM, in the basement of the Ravalli County Courthouse, 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton. Continuation of early preparation and reconciliation of mail ballots, as well as the early counting of ballots, will be conducted on May 4, 2026, at approximately 10 AM, in the basement of the Ravalli County Courthouse, 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton. Public is welcome to observe.

Beginning at approximately 12 PM on Election Day, May 5, 2026, ballots will be opened, reconciled, and counted by a counting center board in the basement of the Ravalli County Courthouse, 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton. No results will be released until after the polls close at 8 PM.

Dated this 2nd day of April, 2026

Regina Plettenberg, Ravalli County Election Administrator

215 South 4th Street, Suite C; Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 375-6550