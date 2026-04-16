No vote for women

by John Grant, Hamilton

Secy. of War, Pete Hegseth, says women have had the vote for 100 years. “That’s enough”. His Pastor says “too wishy washy, a vote should be a household vote” decided by the “man” of the house.

These two clowns did not know my mother, my sisters, my daughter or my granddaughters. They should be relieved it is unlikely they will not encounter them . They would be badly embarrassed for spewing such drivel They’d be way in over their ever opened mouths.

There are 70+ million unmarried women in this country over the age of 18. No “man” in those “houses”. Many by choice, others by death of a spouse and yet others by divorce (a choice). Does denying them the vote sound the least bit democratic or does it simply sound misogynistic, chauvinistic and repulsive?

This is where extremism aligns itself so blatantly with authoritarianism. Good luck boys !!!!

If you vote for character, this is easily a defining issue for you. If you vote ideology over character it probably says a lot about unaddressed insecurities . You best stay away from strong women.