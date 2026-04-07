Name change – Bramsen-Shoopman

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Shane Michael Bramsen-Shoopman:

Shane Michael Bramsen-Shoopman,

Petitioner

Cause No.: DV-41-2026-0000123-NC

Dept. No.: 2- Jennifer B. Lint

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Shane Michael Bramsen-Shoopman to Shane Michael Bramsen. The hearing will be on 04/30/26 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: March 23, 2022.

Paige Troutwein, Clerk of Court

/s/ Janenne Sorenson, Deputy Clerk of Court