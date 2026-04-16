Moose Creek BBQ, Mix it Up! Sweets & Treats

by Ryan Roth, RCRCC Secretary, Florence

I would like to take a moment to publicly thank Moose Creek BBQ and Michelle at Mix it up! Sweets & Treats for their outstanding service and incredible food at the recent Lincoln, Reagan, Trump Dinner hosted by the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee.

With little notice, Moose Creek BBQ stepped up and truly saved the day – providing a delicious dinner for nearly 300 attendees. Their willingness to jump in last minute speaks volumes about their commitment to Ravalli County. Michelle is one of the best bakers I know, and she made some outstanding desserts for our Dessert Dash. She delivers top notch bakery items that look like they belong in a magazine and taste even better.

In moments like these, it is important to recognize local businesses that go above and beyond. Moose Creek BBQ and Mix it Up! Sweets & Treats did exactly that, and we are incredibly grateful.

Thank you again for your generosity, professionalism, and fantastic food.