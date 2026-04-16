Message to Republican primary voters—SD 43

by Skip Chisholm, Hamilton

Recently, former legislator Fred Thomas voiced his support for David Bedey’s opponent in the upcoming election for Senate District 43—the south end of Ravalli County. But the reasons that he gives are deceptive and call into question his motivation.

Fred claims that the two property tax relief bills passed by the 2025 Legislature and signed by Governor Gianforte amount to “socialist-style” taxation never seen before in Montana. But Montana has long had tiered, i.e., “progressive,” property tax rates for residential property. Why didn’t he do something about it when he was a legislator?

And his use of the word “socialist,” in an obvious attempt to anger some voters. But does he really believe Governor Gianforte is a socialist? How about the 44 Republican legislators who voted for one or both of the tax relief bills? Are they socialists, too?

The fact is that due to the bills Fred dislikes, over 80% of Montanans have seen a reduction in the tax on their homes—with more relief coming next year.

Fred claims that better solutions were ignored. What were they? Perhaps he supported SB 90, which provided a $230 rebate but left tax rates the same, which would have had devastating consequences for homeowners. Truth is, Fred doesn’t have a workable plan.

Fred is correct when he points out that the tax burden was shifted toward electric utilities and other large corporations. What he fails to tell you is that these entities had enjoyed a windfall of over a hundred million dollars since the spike in residential taxes occurred in 2023. The tax reform bills shifted part of the burden back to them. Why would Fred think this is unfair?

Fred also disputes the fact that the state budget increased by less than one per cent, saying that “Figures lie, and liars figure.” That’s why in 2015 the Legislature passed a bill—that Fred voted for—to set a standard way for calculating budget increases. Per that calculation, the total state budget increased by 0.7%. So who here is the liar?

Unlike Fred Thomas, David Bedey is a legislator who does his homework and serves the citizens of Montana, not special interests or party bosses.

That’s why he has my vote for Senate District 43.